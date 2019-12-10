Co-hosts, Mike and Marianela chat with Father Vince Guest, Pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Shrine, Helen Persing, Principal of St. John Paul II Regional School and Gelen Hernández, Director of Hispanic Ministry at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. If you are looking to get a better understanding of the celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe, you will enjoy this podcast! camdendiocese.org/talkingcatholic/
The conversation includes an explanation of the Feast and what it means, not only for the Latino community, but also for the diverse community at the Parish and in the Diocese of Camden. Our guests express their joy and excitement during this time of the year in great detail and give us insights into the cultural traditions that go along with the feast. Give it a listen
Talking Catholic podcast discusses Our Lady of Guadalupe devotions
