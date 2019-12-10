El Obispo celebrará la Misa en español

By
Carmela Malerba
El Obispo Dennis Sullivan celebrará la Misa en español a las 7:30 p.m. para la Fiesta de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe el jueves 12 de diciembre en la Iglesia de Santa Inés, Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de la Esperanza en Blackwood.

