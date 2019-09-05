Talking Saints- Teresa of Calcutta

Instantly recognizable with her blue and white sari and ear-to-ear smile, Saint Teresa of Calcutta captivated the world with her work to the poor, sick, and disadvantaged, as foundress of the Missionaries of Charity.

As the Catholic Church marks her feast day, Laurie and Pete unfold the narrative of this remarkable woman- her early life, her work in India, and trusting God even through “a painful night” of the soul.