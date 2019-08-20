Wedding of the Sea Video: Father Jon Thomas

By
Peter G. Sánchez
-
0
36

Father Jon Thomas, Pastor of Atlantic City’s Parish of Saint Monica, speaks with Pete Sanchez, reporter for the Catholic Star Herald, at the Wedding of the Sea Festival on the grounds of Saint Michael Church, on August 15.

Ending this year’s event with Father Jon Thomas at the Wedding of the Sea Festival at Parish of Saint Monica’s St. Michael’s Church. It’s a great event with a ton of delicious food and games! The festival goes on till 7 pm!

Posted by Catholic Star Herald on Thursday, August 15, 2019

