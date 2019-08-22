Talking Catholic- Summer in the City 2019

This week we chat with youth and leaders involved with the week-long Summer in the City experience: Greg Coogan, Diocesan Director of youth ministry; Alicia Foreman, a member of Stockton University’s Catholic Campus Ministry; Mary Gardner, student at Camden Catholic High School; Juliana Campasso, a parishioner of Saint Joseph, Somers Point; Richard Price, of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Galloway Township; and Anthony Solari, student at Holy Spirit High School.

In the Kairos Retreat Center at Holy Spirit High School, where they are staying for the week, the guests share with hosts Mike and Pete their impactful days of the spiritual and social justice-minded immersion, which have included sleeping outside to simulate homelessness, spending time with children and elderly, and praying in front of the Blessed Sacrament in adoration.