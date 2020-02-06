Youth speaker Paul J. Kim to visit Williamstown

Beatboxing and Catholicism usually don’t go hand in hand. Unless you are Paul J. Kim. He is a musician and also happens to be one of the most sought after Catholic speakers in America. His presentations have impacted people of all ages in 46 states and seven countries over the past decade, leading them to life-changing encounters with Christ.

Our Lady of Peace Parish (OLLOP) in Williamstown will be welcoming Kim to a free event on March 1 at 7:15 p.m., open to all young people and families in South Jersey. The evening will include a talk geared toward families, which is guaranteed to include his musical performances.

Youth at OLLOP first encountered Kim in 2015 when he was one of the emcees for the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) in Indianapolis. Fast forward to this past NCYC conference in November 2019, OLOPP youth were invited as part of the Youth Ambassadors program to introduce Kim as the speaker of the first mega session of the weekend. This introduction to the mega session was set on a stage in a room filled with more than 5,000 youth attendees. Kim’s message of how we live our life today matters in the next life, really resonated with our youth. They also enjoyed hearing his musical beatboxing talents mixed with comedy, it was the perfect message for any teenager to hear.

How did Paul J. Kim make his way to one of our South Jersey parishes? As any public figure and teenager these days, Kim utilizes social media, such as his Instagram page, to show followers pictures and videos posted by him. One of the young adults from OLOPP, who follows Kim on Instagram, noticed a post that mentioned he had an opening for a New Jersey talk. She notified the youth minister (me) and after a few phone calls and some prayers for God’s will, Paul J. Kim was booked for that opening. He plans to gear this talk not just to teens but to families as well.

Kim, married for six years and the father of three, understands family life. He also has a background in work as a marriage and family therapist, as well as religious formation with the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, an order familiar to many in the Diocese of Camden through the Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal who serve in Atlantic City. Additionally, Kim has released two music albums, he is the founder of the Triumph Men’s Conference, and his videos online have accumulated over 2 million views.

The talk on March 1 is free for all. The talk follows OLOPP’s regularly scheduled 6 p.m. Mass and there will be refreshments downstairs in the parish’s Marian Hall after the talk. Kim will be recording a podcast for the diocese’s Talking Catholic podcast channel as well.

To check out Paul J. Kim before March 1, you can find videos of him on his Youtube Channel, www.youtube.com/user/pjkmusica/videos

Kari Janisse has been the coordinator of Youth & Young Adult Ministries at Our Lady of Peace Parish in Williamstown since 2009. She leads programs for youth starting in third grade through young adults up to 28 years old. She also leads programs outside of the parish called, “+he ROCK,” which are Catholic clubs at local high schools.