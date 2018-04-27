Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Here in the United States there is a great need for evangelization and sharing the message of Christ and the beauty of the Church. The Church at home needs to be strengthened and fortified. Soon, as a diocese, we will take up the Catholic Home Missions Appeal (CHMA), which supports the neediest dioceses in the United States. This appeal makes the most basic faith programs possible and shares the gospel message with our brothers and sisters in dioceses where Church communities are scattered and struggling.

The Diocese of Pueblo’s “wild west” terrain, very mountainous and lonely, has shaped the attitude of pastors and parishioners alike—they tend to be highly independent. This has served them well, since only 44 priests and 45 deacons are available to serve the needs of over 64,000 Catholics. The diocese is primarily rural, covering the entire southern half of the state of Colorado, and the priest shortage is felt very strongly there. But with your support of CHMA, the Diocese of Pueblo offers lay ministry training programs. This training will provide ministers to serve the most isolated parishes and offer spiritual support for Catholics in the diocese.

Your support of this appeal makes a difference in the faith lives of our brothers and sisters right here in the United States. Please prayerfully consider how you can support the appeal this year. To learn more about the appeal and those who benefit from it, visit www.usccb.org/home-missions.

Thank you for strengthening the Church at home.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Bishop J. Sullivan, D.D.

Bishop of Camden