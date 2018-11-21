Dominican Father Anthony I. Cataudo dies

Father Anthony Ignatius Cataudo, O.P., died in the afternoon of Nov. 17 at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point at the age of 86.

Father Cataudo, who grew up in the Diocese of Camden and spent his final years of active ministry here, served as a priest for nearly 60 years. He spent many years as chaplain to the Monastery of the Perpetual Rosary in Camden and later served at Saint Peter Parish in Merchantville and Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield.

Previously he served as pastor and prior at Sacred Heart in Jersey City, N.J.; Saint Louis Bertrand Priory in Louisville, Ky.; and Holy Name Priory in Philadelphia.

Father Cataudo was born on Dec. 5, 1931, in Mt. Ephraim to Raphael and Anna Rita (née Campellone) Cataudo, and named Anthony Raphael. He attended Saint Joan of Arc School Grammar School in Camden; Saint Joseph Preparatory School in Philadelphia; and Providence College in Providence, R.I.

He entered the Dominican Novitiate in 1953 at Saint Stephen Priory in Dover, Mass., and received the religious name Ignatius. He made his first profession at Saint Stephen Priory on Aug. 16, 1954, and his solemn profession at Precious Blood Church in Monmouth Beach, N.J., on Aug. 16, 1957. He studied philosophy at Saint Rose Priory in Springfield, Ky., and at Saint Joseph Priory in Somerset, Ohio. He studied theology at the Pontifical Faculty of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

On June 6, 1960, he was ordained a priest at St. Dominic Church in Washington, D.C.

In 1994, Father Cataudo was assigned to Holy Name Priory in Philadelphia with residence at the Monastery of the Perpetual Rosary in Camden. In 2001, he was appointed chaplain to the Monastery of the Perpetual Rosary.

In 2013, when the Monastery of the Perpetual Rosary in Camden closed, Father Cataudo moved to Saint Peter Church in Merchantville. In 2016, he moved to Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield, NJ.

Father Cataudo’s body will be received at Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Church in Northfield on Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. Father Anthony Manupella, pastor, will be the principal celebrant at the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 am the next day at Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Church. Interment will follow at in the Dominican Friars Section at Saint Gabriel Cemetery in Marlboro, N.J. To offer condolences,visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com