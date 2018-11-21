Margate pastor Father Joseph R. Ferrara to retire

Margate pastor Father Joseph R. Ferrara to retire
, November 21, 2018

Father Joseph Raymond Ferrara, 67, former teacher and administrator in Catholic schools and current pastor of Holy Trinity Parish in Margate, will retire Dec. 1.

Since 2010, Father Ferrara has been pastor in Margate. Born on July 11, 1951 in Philadelphia, he undertook studies at Saint Francis seminary in Loretto, Pa., before being ordained a priest of the Diocese of Camden by Bishop George H. Guilfoyle on May 20, 1977.

For the first three decades of his ministry, he served at high schools throughout South Jersey, teaching religion at Holy Spirit, Absecon, and Paul VI, Haddonfield (where he was also chairman of the Religion Department), and, later, vice-principal at Saint James, Carneys Point and Saint Joseph, Hammonton.

In 2004, he was appointed the diocese’s Vicar for Clergy, a role which lasted until 2007.

In addition to Holy Trinity, he was pastor of Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, Egg Harbor Township, 2000-04; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Berlin (2006-09), and Saint Simon Stock, Berlin (2009-10).

Categories: Latest News

About Author

admin

admin

Related Articles

A pic with Bishop

A pic with Bishop

Honoring Commodore Barry

Honoring Commodore Barry

Hope comes in many forms at Joseph’s House

Hope comes in many forms at Joseph’s House

Msgr. Thomas H. Sharkey, retired pastor, dies

Msgr. Thomas H. Sharkey, retired pastor, dies

High School Senior Showcase 2017: Camden Catholic

High School Senior Showcase 2017: Camden Catholic

Celebración Diocesana de Familias Hispanas de Camden

Celebración Diocesana de Familias Hispanas de Camden

African-American and Caribbean Community

African-American and Caribbean Community

Parish Evangelization at Our Lady of Guadalupe

Parish Evangelization at Our Lady of Guadalupe