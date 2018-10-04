James Lanahan, director of the Office of Development for the Diocese of Camden, has been named Fundraising Professional of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals – Greater Philadelphia.

He will be honored at the organization’s 50th Anniversary and 33rd National Philanthropy Day Gala Breakfast on Nov. 16 at The Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia.

For almost 40 years, Lanahan has served a variety of organizations in fundraising. In 2000, he joined the Diocese of Camden as assistant director of Development and, five years later, became director.

The Office of Development includes the House of Charity/Bishop’s Annual Appeal, the Office of Stewardship, and the Planned Giving Program.

“Speechless” when he first heard the news of his award, Lanahan calls it “a great honor.”

Describing his colleagues in Camden, he called himself “lucky to be a part of a team of good people, who want to make a difference in other people’s lives.”

When asked about the art of fundraising, Lanahan referred to it as being “about relationships. You need to find people who have the ability to give, and the people who have need, and the challenge is to put them together. It’s not just about the gift — when the right relationship happens (between donor and receiver), the gift comes with it.”

Ultimately, he says, his work is all about “building the Kingdom of God here on Earth.”

The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) is the professional association of individuals and organizations that generate philanthropic support for a wide variety of charitable institutions. Founded in 1960, AFP advances philanthropy through its 33,000 members in more than 244 chapters around the world.

For more information about the AFP and the Gala Breakfast, visit https://afpgpc.org/