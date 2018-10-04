The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule
, October 4, 2018

Saturday, October 6

11 a.m., Mass celebrating 100th Anniversary of the Sisters of Mary Immaculate of Nyeri, Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Saint Isidore Church, Vineland

Sunday, October 7

10 a.m., Columbus Day Mass, Parish of Saint Monica, Saint Michael Church, Atlantic City

Monday, October 8

Columbus Day — Diocesan Offices are closed

Tuesday, October 9

11 a.m., Senior Staff Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street

1:30 p.m., Priest Personnel Board Policy Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street

5 p.m., Confirmation, Mary Queen of All Saints Parish, Pennsauken

Wednesday, October 10

1:30 p.m., Finance Council Meeting, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

6 p.m., Meeting with representatives of parish youth groups, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

Thursday, October 11

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Gibbsboro

Friday, October 12

12 noon, Memorial Mass for Monsignor Patrick McCabe, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden

Saturday, October 13

Diocesan Pilgrimage to the National Shrine in Washington, DC.

Sunday, October 14

11 a.m., Confirmation, Christ Our Light Parish, Cherry Hill

1:30 p.m., Confirmation, Christ Our Light Parish, Cherry Hill

Monday, October 15 – Wednesday, October 17

Presbyteral Convocation, Avalon

Wednesday, October 17

5 p.m., Confirmation, Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Linwood

Thursday, October 18

10 a.m., Meeting with Catholic High School executive student council members, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Turnersville

