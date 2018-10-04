The Bishop’s Schedule
Saturday, October 6
11 a.m., Mass celebrating 100th Anniversary of the Sisters of Mary Immaculate of Nyeri, Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Saint Isidore Church, Vineland
Sunday, October 7
10 a.m., Columbus Day Mass, Parish of Saint Monica, Saint Michael Church, Atlantic City
Monday, October 8
Columbus Day — Diocesan Offices are closed
Tuesday, October 9
11 a.m., Senior Staff Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street
1:30 p.m., Priest Personnel Board Policy Meeting, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street
5 p.m., Confirmation, Mary Queen of All Saints Parish, Pennsauken
Wednesday, October 10
1:30 p.m., Finance Council Meeting, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury
6 p.m., Meeting with representatives of parish youth groups, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury
Thursday, October 11
5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Gibbsboro
Friday, October 12
12 noon, Memorial Mass for Monsignor Patrick McCabe, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden
Saturday, October 13
Diocesan Pilgrimage to the National Shrine in Washington, DC.
Sunday, October 14
11 a.m., Confirmation, Christ Our Light Parish, Cherry Hill
1:30 p.m., Confirmation, Christ Our Light Parish, Cherry Hill
Monday, October 15 – Wednesday, October 17
Presbyteral Convocation, Avalon
Wednesday, October 17
5 p.m., Confirmation, Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Linwood
Thursday, October 18
10 a.m., Meeting with Catholic High School executive student council members, 3rd floor conference room, Market Street
5 p.m., Confirmation, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Turnersville