Healthcare professionals honored at White Mass

, October 26, 2017

Dr. Gerald V. Burke, left, president of the South Jersey Catholic Medical Association, stands with Dr. Anthony Wehbe, one of the 2017 Saint Luke Award recipients, and Dr. Carman Ciervo, vice president of the SJCMA, following Bishop Dennis Sullivan’s celebration of the White Mass for Physicians, Nurses and Healthcare Professionals Oct. 22 at Saint Luke Church, Stratford.
Photo by James A. McBride

On Sunday Oct. 22, Bishop Sullivan was the main celebrant and homilist for the White Mass for physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals of the Camden Diocese.

This Mass is in recognition of the work of healthcare providers as they continue the healing mission of Jesus. The Mass was celebrated at Saint Luke Church (Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish) in Stratford. Joining the parish congregation were nearly 100 physicians, nurses and guests of the three 2017 Saint Luke Award recipients.

Each year the South Jersey Catholic Medical Association recognizes individuals who are exemplary examples of the Catholic faith in their work in healthcare. This year’s recipients were Dr. Anthony Wehbe, Dr. Christine Kimler and Barbara Holfelner.

The awards ceremony was held immediately following the Mass during a celebration brunch in the school hall. The speaker for the event was Father Jeffrey Cesarone, O. Praem, J.D. who spoke on the “Moral Issues Raised by the Practice of Modern Medicine in America.”

For information about the South Jersey Catholic Medical Association, contact Dr. Gerald Burke at geraldburkemdjd@comcast.net.

Deacon Gerald J. Jablonowski is executive director, VITALity Catholic Healthcare Services, Diocese of Camden.

