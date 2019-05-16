Men ordained to the transitional diaconate

CAMDEN — On May 11, Bishop Dennis Sullivan ordained seminarians Peter Gallagher and John March to the Transitional Diaconate, the next step in their journey to the priesthood.

In a 10:30 a.m. celebration at Camden’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, joined by family, friends, priests, deacons and religious, Bishop Sullivan urged the young men to be diligent students of the faith, and to share the Gospel with all, the believers and the seekers: “Believe what you read, teach what you believe, and practice what you teach.”

Soon, the two new deacons will begin their summer assignments in South Jersey.

Rev. Mr. Gallagher will be ministering at Church of the Holy Family in Sewell, beginning June 7. In September, he will return to the Pontifical North American College in Rome to complete his formation.

Rev. Mr. March is assigned to Infant Jesus Parish in Woodbury Heights, effective May 28. In August, he will return to Immaculate Conception Seminary in South Orange, N.J., to complete his formation. On weekends during the academic year, he will continue to minister at Infant Jesus.