Stephen Ministers join together to care for the homeless

The Stephen Ministers of the Church of the Holy Family in Sewell serve their fellow parishioners and others in their community by providing confidential Christian one-on-one care. They provide support to individuals experiencing many life challenges such as divorce, grief, hospitalization, relocation, aging, spiritual support or loneliness.

This Christmas season they hoped to do more for the larger South Jersey community. As part of their service, they donated food, clothing, money to buy materials and their time to support the homeless. On Nov. 28, they came together and began with a blessing from the pastor, Father John Picinic. They made 350 sandwiches and 325 personal care packages for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.

It is the largest shelter in New Jersey, providing relief for the homeless through the donations of individuals. This organization serves 720 meals a day and houses over 300 people each night. In addition to the Stephen Minister donations, the APO service fraternity of students at Saint Joseph’s University donated over 90 jars of peanut butter and jelly to make sandwiches.

Ginny Licata, a Stephen Minister, and someone who makes sandwiches for the homeless each week, said of this gathering: “There is a great need to help the homeless in South Jersey. What better way for us to extend our Stephen Ministry than to make this donation to the Rescue Mission.”

For Stephen Ministers, faith means more than words. It means reaching out to care for others.

Stephen Ministry is offered with the support of VITALity Catholic Healthcare Services of the Diocese of Camden. If you would like more information on Stephen Ministry or how to begin the ministry at your parish, please contact Father Sanjai Devis at 856-583-6130 or email Sanjai.Devis@camdendiocese.org

Debbey Racano is a parishioner and Stephen Minister at Church of the Holy Family, Sewell.