Support the Catholic Home Missions Appeal

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

In our diocese this week we will be taking up the Catholic Home Missions Appeal (CHMA), and I ask that you prayerfully consider participating. This appeal supports the dioceses here in our own country that struggle to make ends meet and to serve all of the needs of their parishioners. It is through your generosity that many churches are able to keep their doors open and provide essential pastoral services.

The Diocese of Laredo is located in southern Texas, along the Texas-Mexico border. Many in this diocese live on the margins of society, either as immigrants or as people living in poverty, and it is a challenge for the diocese to keep up with the needs of its people. With your contributions to the CHMA, the diocese reaches out to some of the most marginalized people — those in prison. Many detainees are returning to the Catholic faith and are in need of God’s mercy. Your gifts provide liturgical and educational supplies, help priests offer the Eucharist and other sacraments, and support volunteers’ and ministers’ outreach to over 10,000 men and women in detention facilities. Your generosity brings Christ’s message of love, compassion, and reconciliation to this often forgotten population.

Your support of this appeal makes a difference in the lives of our brothers and sisters right here in the United States. Please prayerfully consider how you can support the appeal this year. To learn more about the appeal and those who

benefit from it, visit www.usccb.org/home-missions.

Thank you for strengthening the Church at home.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Dennis J. Sullivan, D.D.

Bishop of Camden