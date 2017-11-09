The Bishop’s Schedule

Saturday, November 11

4 p.m., Annual Meeting for Board of Trustees for the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Baltimore, Maryland

Sunday, November 12 – Thursday, November 16

USCCB General Meeting, Baltimore, Maryland

Saturday, November 18

10 a.m., Confirmation, The Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, Mullica Hill

1 p.m., Confirmation, The Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, Mullica Hill

Sunday, November 19

11:30 a.m., Mass celebrating the 40th anniversary of the dedication of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Absecon

Thursday, November 23

Thanksgiving Day, Diocesan Offices are closed

Friday, November 24

Diocesan Offices are closed