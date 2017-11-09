The Bishop’s Schedule
Saturday, November 11
4 p.m., Annual Meeting for Board of Trustees for the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Baltimore, Maryland
Sunday, November 12 – Thursday, November 16
USCCB General Meeting, Baltimore, Maryland
Saturday, November 18
10 a.m., Confirmation, The Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, Mullica Hill
1 p.m., Confirmation, The Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, Mullica Hill
Sunday, November 19
11:30 a.m., Mass celebrating the 40th anniversary of the dedication of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Absecon
Thursday, November 23
Thanksgiving Day, Diocesan Offices are closed
Friday, November 24
Diocesan Offices are closed
