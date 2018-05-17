The Bishop’s Schedule

, May 17, 2018

Saturday, May 19

10 a.m., Confirmation, Saint Joseph Parish, Somers Point

1 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Joseph Parish, Somers Point

Sunday, May 20

9:30 a.m., Confirmation, Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Collings Lakes

3 p.m., Diocesan Pastoral Council Meeting, Parish Center, Saint Andrew the Apostle, Gibbsboro

Monday, May 21

6 p.m., Mass and meeting with seminarians for their pilgrimage to Lourdes, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

Tuesday, May 22

10 a.m., New Jersey Catholic Conference Meeting, Metuchen Pastoral Center

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Joachim Parish, Bellmawr

Wednesday, May 23

9:30 a.m., Archbishop Damiano Board of Trustee Meeting, 5th floor conference room, Market Street

10:15 a.m., Catholic Charities Board of Trustee Meeting, 5th floor conference room, Market Street

11 a.m., Village Apartments Board of Trustee Meeting, 5th floor conference room, Market Street

11:45 a.m., Diocese of Camden Board of Trustee Meeting, 5th floor conference room, Market Street

1:40 p.m., Catholic Star Herald Board of Trustee Meeting, 5th floor conference room, Market Street

2:15 p.m., Sacred Heart Residence Board of Trustee Meeting, 5th floor conference room, Market Street

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Michael the Archangel Parish, Franklinville

Thursday, May 24

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Diocesan High Schools and Catholic Partnership Schools, Inc. Annual Review, Bishop’s Residence, Woodbury

