VITALity senior health fair at Benedict’s Place

On Saturday, May 6, VITALity Catholic Healthcare Services of the Diocese of Camden sponsored their Spring Healthy Aging Fair at Benedict’s Place in Cherry Hill. More than 150 seniors attended and were welcomed with nutritious food, entertainment, prizes and most of all, valuable health information and screenings.

Screenings for balance and fall risk, cholesterol and hearing were conducted by community healthcare organizations, and blood pressure screenings were done by Camden Diocese Parish Nurses.

Information on mental health, nutrition and healthcare support services, and pneumonia vaccines were available throughout the day as well.

A very special thank you to Karl Dentino and the Camden Catholic High School Choir who provided great musical entertainment to lift the spirits of all in attendance. We appreciate the time and effort of the following organizations who participated in the screenings and health information: K-Mart, Horizon NJ Health, Lotus Elder Care & Counseling, REM Audiology, Vitality To You, Shoprite, Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center, and Moorestown Visiting Nurses Association.

And a special thanks to WAWA, Hand and Stone, Shangra La Restaurant, Shoprite, Target, Trader Joe’s, and Pep Boys for their contributions of food and prizes.

Healthy Aging, in keeping our seniors safe, active and independent, is a prime objective of the programs and services offered through VITALity.

For more information about VITALity or to schedule a speaker for your parish senior group, please contact us at 856-583-6123 or visit our website vitality.camdendiocese.org.

Deacon Gerald J. Jablonowski is executive director, VITALity Catholic Healthcare Services, Diocese of Camden.