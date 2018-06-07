Youth group ceremony

Youth group ceremony
, June 7, 2018

Photo by Peter G. Sánchez
— Members of the MMC youth group and its Lead Team after Mass June 3 at Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Parish, Saint Joseph Church in Hammonton. In front of the parish community, each MMC Lead Team member was vested with the brown scapular of Our Lady, while newly-elected officers were installed. From left, Mark Pesotski; Kimberly Pesotski, youth coordinator; Louis Flannery; Isaiah Rodriguez; Serena Colon; David Ciciatello, president; Jonathan Tirjin; Miranda Mojica; Kyle Delessio, vice president; Julio Ramirez; Pablo Mojica; and Father Neal Dante.

About Author

