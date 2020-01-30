Catholic School News At the Statehouse By admin - January 30, 2020 0 40 Students from Saint John Paul II Regional School in Stratford represented the Diocese of Camden at the Statehouse in Trenton on Jan. 27. The annual statewide gathering is sponsored by the New Jersey Network of Catholic School Families. It brings Catholic school students, administrators, teachers and other school community members together with lawmakers to publicly recognize the value of a Catholic school education. Students are invited to submit a project related to a theme which, for 2020, was “How Do Catholic Schools Use Technology to Solve a Local Community or Global Problem?” John Paul II students presented their work helping the Saint Vincent de Paul Food Bank increase donations, especially at times of the year when supplies may be more limited. Pictured are Sister Rose DiFluri (left), assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Camden, eighth grade students Ava Borzillo and Emily Monforto, and Saint John Paul II STEM teacher, Danielle Hurd.