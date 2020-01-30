Catholic School News Catholic Schools Week in the diocese By admin - January 30, 2020 0 45 Schools in the Diocese of Camden are observing Catholic Schools Week — with the theme of Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed. — in many ways. At Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Atlantic City, police and crossing guards shared their faith with students on Jan. 27. Sgt. Autumn Mason of the Atlantic City Police Department speaks to Pre-K and kindergarten students at Our Lady Star of the Sea. Third graders Jericho Centeno, Taire Hayes and Genesis Maldonado participate in the Knowledge Bowl at Saint Cecilia School in Pennsauken on Jan. 29, when Bishop Dennis Sullivan visited the school. Photo by Peter G. Sánchez Christ the King Regional School in Haddonfield started the week with Family Heritage/Immigration Day, at which eighth graders displayed for their families the projects they made from studying countries associated with their heritage. Photo by Cynthia Soper