Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal’s Reflection Day this Saturday

The Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal will host their First Saturday Day of Reflection this weekend at Saint Michael Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave. in Atlantic City, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. The day will include mass; a talk by a Franciscan Friar of the Renewal; free lunch in Quaremba Hall; adoration; confessions; music; rosary; Eucharistic Healing Service; and Benediction. For more information, call Sister Chiara, CFR at 609-343-1545. No RSVP is necessary.