Hispanic Charismatic Conference inspires more than 500

Father Ronal Pulido from the Dominican Republic, on his knees, prays at the the 10th annual Camden Diocesan Hispanic Catholic Charismatic Renewal Conference, held Nov. 2 at Divine Mercy Parish, Vineland. Photo by Alan M. Dumoff

A powerful weekend of praise, worship, formation and the Holy Spirit took place on Nov, 2, as faithful of all ages gathered at Vineland’s Divine Mercy Parish for the 10th annual Camden Diocesan Hispanic Catholic Charismatic Renewal Conference.

On Saturday, more than 500 members of the 10 charismatic prayer groups in the Diocese of Camden, including their leaders, heard Father Ronal Pulido, from the Dominican Republic, speak passionately on the theme of “If You Believe, You Will See God’s Glory.”

“He is a priest with great experience in the area of healing and intercessory ministry,” said Kathia Arango, National Coordinator of the Hispanic Catholic Charismatic Renewal, of Father Pulido’s impact on the weekend.

“He invited the gathered to have a personal relationship with Jesus, live in holiness, and ask God for inner healing.”

Father Rene Canales, parochial vicar for the Hispanic Regional Ministry in Saint Jude Church, Blackwood, celebrated the Mass during the conference.

The next day, 200 of the Charismatic prayer group leaders met again with Father Pulido in Vineland for spirited formation training, specifically on prophetic intercession — the desire to pray not for what is on our own hearts, but what is on God’s, to bring forth his will on Earth.

All left the weekend, and Vineland, on fire to keep the light of the Holy Spirit alive in their own communities.

“I have seen the fruits of the Charismatic Renewal, and the Holy Spirit does amazing things,” Arango said.