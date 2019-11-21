Latest News Kate Slosar leaves By Carmela Malerba - November 21, 2019 0 72 Earlier this month at an event held at Collingswood’s Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, the Deaf community of the Diocese of Camden bade farewell to Kate Slosar, co-director of the diocese’s Ministry with the Deaf, who took a new position as program associate at the Cleveland Community Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center in Ohio. With Slosar, center, are Father Hugh Bradley, co-director of the Ministry with the Deaf, and Sister Kathleen Schipani, director of the Deaf Apostolate Office for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Photo by Alan M. Dumoff