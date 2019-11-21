Early Thanksgiving at Saint Vincent de Paul

On Nov. 17 Saint Vincent de Paul Regional School, Mays Landing, celebrated the season of Thanksgiving with its Annual Senior Thanksgiving Dinner at the school.

People enjoy the Annual Senior Thanksgiving Dinner at Saint Vincent de Paul School, Mays Landing, on Nov. 17.

This event was started 25 years ago by Marie Amorelli, who retired last year after teaching several grade levels, the last one being first grade. However, she returned this year to fill in for a teacher on leave and teach religion and language arts to the sixth and seventh graders.

“It seems appropriate that she would finish her last year at Saint Vincent’s coordinating the seventh grade sponsored Thanksgiving event that she began,” the school said in a statement recounting the event. “This was one of our nicest Thanksgiving dinners. We served over 120 dinners to our guests and to parishioners who are unable to venture out.”

Parishioners from Saint Vincent de Paul Church delivered 20 meals to parish shut-ins.

“Our students can’t wait until they reach the seventh grade for the opportunity to share in this day,” the school said. “Parents cook and serve, students mingle with our guests, serve them beverages and desserts, bus the tables and provide the musical entertainment. Turkeys are prepared by parents, teachers, and even the principal, Linda Pirolli and the pastor, Father Ted Heintzelman.