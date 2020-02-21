Knights of Columbus hold a “Taste of Italy”

On Saturday, Feb. 15th, Berlin’s Archangel Council 7429 hosted their 5th Annual Pasta Dinner.

300 supporters came out for pasta, meatballs, dessert, drinks, and dancing, as Berlin Borough town Crooner Rich LaLena, along with the singing sensation Michael Jones, soothed the crowd with their Sinatra-styled sets of live music. Brother Knight, DJ Tommy Digangi handled the sound for the entire 4-hour event.

The evening raised $2,410, with all proceeds going to the Saint Simon Stock Right for Life Ministry, and Good Counsel Homes of Riverside, New Jersey.