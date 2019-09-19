New faces at Rowan University this year

Father John Rossi, named administrator of Saint Bridget
University Parish in Glassboro in June, is serving as chaplain for students, and
Rebekah Hardy began as campus minister this past summer.
Before being assigned to Saint Bridget, Father Rossi spent
six years as Director of Catholic Identity at Paul VI High School in
Haddonfield. Before that, he was parochial vicar at Saint Charles Borromeo,
Sicklerville. A graduate of Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill, he
studied at Saint Charles Borromeo in Philadelphia and The Catholic University
in Washington, D.C. before being ordained in 2009.
Hardy holds a degree in theology and religious education
from Mount Saint Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and is the author
of the blog “Classy Catholic,” which evangelizes today’s youth by addressing
topics of faith and relationships.
The Newman Center at Rowan University has weekly meetings on Wednesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. and a university Mass for the students at Saint Bridget’s at 6 p.m. on Sundays