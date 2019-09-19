New faces at Rowan University this year

Father John Rossi, named administrator of Saint Bridget University Parish in Glassboro in June, is serving as chaplain for students, and Rebekah Hardy began as campus minister this past summer.

Father John Rossi is administrator of Saint Bridget University Parish in Glassboro and Rebekah Hardy is campus minister at Rowan University, Glassboro.

Before being assigned to Saint Bridget, Father Rossi spent six years as Director of Catholic Identity at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield. Before that, he was parochial vicar at Saint Charles Borromeo, Sicklerville. A graduate of Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill, he studied at Saint Charles Borromeo in Philadelphia and The Catholic University in Washington, D.C. before being ordained in 2009.

Hardy holds a degree in theology and religious education from Mount Saint Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and is the author of the blog “Classy Catholic,” which evangelizes today’s youth by addressing topics of faith and relationships.

The Newman Center at Rowan University has weekly meetings on Wednesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. and a university Mass for the students at Saint Bridget’s at 6 p.m. on Sundays