Priests gather in Avalon for presbyteral convocation

This week in Avalon, the Diocese of Camden held its annual presbyteral convocation for the priests of the Diocese of Camden. The three-day conference included presentations, Mass, prayer and meals. The presentations were conducted by Msgr. Ross Shecterle, a published theologian from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and a highly-sought speaker for academic and pastoral talks in the U.S. and internationally.



His presentations, themed “Our Configuration to Christ,” were geared specifically to priests and their presence as in persona Christi. He explained that while all people can and should be configured to Christ, that for a priest this is of utmost importance. Msgr. Shecterle focused on several techniques to help priests remain close to Christ, even in the midst of difficult times, by living lives of integrity, authenticity, humility and maintaining an ever-present connection to Mary.



Msgr. Shecterle, in addition to his diocesan assignments, has served at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary in Wisconsin, the Pontifical North American College in Rome, the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas-Angelicum, Rome, as rector of the American College of the Immaculate Conception in Louvain, Belgium, and as Rector of Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology in Franklin, Wisconsin.