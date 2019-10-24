The Bishop’s Schedule
Saturday, October 26
10 a.m., Confirmation, Saint Clare of Assisi Parish, Gibbstown
1 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Clare of Assisi Parish, Gibbstown
Monday, October 28
5 p.m., House of Charity Benefactors Reception, Auletto’s, Deptford
Tuesday, October 29
11:30 a.m., KYW/LaMega Radio Stations Recording, 5th floor conference room, Market Street
5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Heights
Wednesday, October 30
5 p.m., Confirmation, Holy Trinity Parish, Margate
Friday, November 1
9 a.m., Mass with the Saint Augustine Preparatory and Our Lady of Mercy Academy School Communities, Saint Augustine Preparatory School, Richland