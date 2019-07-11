“Project Preview” Open House at Our Lady Star of the Sea School

Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Atlantic City will hold a “Project Preview” Open House for alumni, benefactors, and friends on Wednesday, July 17 from 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Visitors will be able to witness the school’s current renovation project, that will allow it to continue to serve future generations. As well, volunteer coordinators will be present, to assist all who might want to help support the renovation.

There will also be a cocktail reception, with comments from school educators and students on Our Lady Star of the Sea’s unique “blended learning” program.

Our Lady Star of the Sea School, located at 15 North California Avenue, was founded in 1908, and is currently the only Catholic elementary school on the barrier islands from Brigantine to Longport.

For more information, contact Kitty Given at 609-442-7751, or kgiven@accatholic.org