Catholic School News Thanksgiving cabaret By admin - November 21, 2019 0 51 Students of Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill, sing the alma mater during the Thanksgiving Cabaret in the Pisa Dining Hall on Nov. 15. The event is essentially an open mic night for any students who want to participate. The music director challenged students to collaborate for this specific cabaret, to have at least one partner, and some students chose to perform with their parents. The Arts Parents Association helped host the evening. Photo by Alan M. Dumoff