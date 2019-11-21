The journey from 1619 for the Catholic Church

Matthew Davis, director of the Life and Justice Ministries for the Diocese of Camden, recently interviewed Father Gerard Marable, co-pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Camden, about the year 1619, when slaves were first brought to North America. What follows is a slightly edited text of their conversation.

What is the significance of the year 1619 in American history and American Catholic history?

In 1619, we have the first recorded history of Africans being forcibly brought to the United States to an English colony.

Having read this article by Rev. Dr. David Daniels, III titled “1619 and the Arrival of African Christianity,” I was surprised to find out the Catholic connection to some of the first Africans brought here. Those Africans arriving here from present day Angola (in 1619), were quite possibility already Christian, and Catholic. The Portuguese had already brought Catholicism to Angola. (Dr. Daniels’ article describes a 1619 letter from Bishop Manuel Bautista Soares describing his anger that 4,000-plus African Christians were taken by “slave traders” from modern day Angola.) This changes the whole vision and portrayal of Africans who were enslaved here. They weren’t simply, as sometimes depicted, pagans and savages, and “uneducated” by European standards. The article by Dr. Daniels mentions that Africans served as priests (and one even as a bishop) in the 1600s in (modern day) Angola.

The first recognized black priest is not ordained in the U.S. until Augustus Tolton in 1886. There perhaps was a time when some Europeans moved from looking to Africans as people and then changed into viewing them as property. We see something similar with how immigrants are being viewed and treated as not (fully) human today.

I had the opportunity to go to slave ports in Ghana that were built by the Portuguese, who were, of course, Catholics. While I was standing in one of the chambers where they had men incarcerated, right above it was built a chapel where they would say Mass. I remember literally losing my religion in that moment.

To know that African Catholic roots in Angola are potentially a starting point for African-American Christian life in the United States can be a source of pride and ownership in both the country and the Catholic Church. Buried in this history are diamonds and brilliance from which (Black Catholic people) were able to maintain their dignity and pass on to us today.

Why is it important for us as Americans and Catholics to learn and reflect on what happened in 1619?

Shackles used during the slave trade are displayed at the Cape Coast Castle Museum in Cape Coast, Ghana, in this 2010 file photo. Established as a fortress for the trade of gold and other valuable resources, the castle was later used as a dungeon for holding slaves before their transfer to the Americas. It is estimated that around 1 million slaves were transported from what is now Ghana to the Americas between the 1600s and the middle of the 19th century. (CNS photo/Nancy Wiechec)

The American story is the ever-continuing struggle to create a more perfect union. It’s not a bad thing that the Union is not perfect. We are always moving toward that perfect union. I think it would be good to teach our history that way — how we treated Native Americans, the Chinese on the railroads, the Irish, African-Americans, the right to vote for women — all can be told as a succeeding movement toward our more perfect union.

Intentional national self-knowledge will enable us to not repeat the mistakes of the past. It would be good, I think, if our education system taught us that we have always struggled for this more perfect union and the heroes — male and female of this nation — are those who advanced the cause of “out of many, one.” We have made mistakes and when we acknowledge those mistakes, we can learn from them and become better Christians and better citizens. We can become the people we imagine ourselves to be.

What is the proper role of Church in racial justice and reconciliation?

The church can inspire, challenge, admonish and give example.

(One way) the church can contribute to racial justice and reconciliation is by finding the courage to (aggressively promote the holiness of) Black (American) Catholics in line for canonization: Father Augustus Tolton, Julia Greely, Mary Elizabeth Lange, Henriette Delille and Pierre Toussaint. Some of them were born into slavery while others lived in its shadow. They were Catholic and remained Catholic despite the abuse of bishops, priests, nuns and laity. They became citizens despite laws that said they were not human. They became esteemed members of the church despite scandalous and abusive treatment they received from some fellow Catholics. By the power of their testimony they demonstrated courage, forgiveness, faithfulness, and service to their white brothers and sisters. To be raised to the honor of recognized saints would redeem the Catholic Church in America and in one act would address most of the issues with which we are dealing with in this country and around the world: immigration, women’s rights, trafficking, economics, white power, incivility.

To name churches after them, to have icons of them, to tell their faith story and hold them up in glory — this would revolutionize the vision of the Catholic Church in the United States. And then the connection to 1619. We can draw a line from the Black Catholics that are currently in the process for sainthood with these early African Catholics that came here in 1619. That is pretty profound and inspiring.

The difference between nationalism and patriotism

What is the difference between nationalism and patriotism? A great deal, it seems, despite the frequent confusing of them. The first is a distortion of the second, which would make us want to distinguish them. According to an excellent joint statement in a recent Commonweal issue signed by 25 “fellow Christian intellectuals, theologians, pastors and educators … Orthodox, Catholic and Protestant,” nationalism glorifies the state and pushes all else aside. Patriotism is love of the laws of and loyalty to a given state over leader or party. And as we are not reminded often enough, we are a nation of laws, not of men or women.

This distinction is badly needed in a time of rancorous public discourse about what is best for the U.S. Civil discussion has met the sorry day of friends parting company over partisan splits. Are desperate immigrants to be denied the kind of asylum given to many of our ancestors from all continents, or are they to be admitted because they are, like us, children of God? Our laws long have allowed humane provision to people escaping theft, torture, rape and murder as they take with them only what they can physically carry, trek perhaps 2,000 miles past bandits, atop trains and on foot or aboard overcrowded boats, only to be met at U.S. borders by officials barring them access. How else could the poetry of Emma Lazarus decorate the base of the Statue of Liberty?

Even for the craven reason that their stoop labor saves native-born consumers money since immigrants only get starvation wages, consumers should welcome workers who routinely do field work that on average keeps native-born workers on the job one day. They quit because it is too tough. Consumers, would you like to pay 50 cents or $50 for a pint of blueberries? Workers, would you like to pick low-growing crops in the sun, attacked by bugs and breathing in pesticide for peanuts? Such abysmal conditions are considered heavenly by immigrants who braved a run for our border, so miserable was living in lands that regularly do not have effective police protection for people from gangs and thugs. These police depend on shake-down money for regular pay.

With unemployment at record lows, our country actually has a shortage of laborers. We need people to fill jobs going unfilled. The fear that foreigners are going to take our jobs is understandable but misplaced. No one wants to be bumped from a job. But is there a corresponding fear that too few workers also can wreck our economy?

When Christians hear the 25th chapter of Matthew’s Gospel about whom Jesus considered the decisive ticket into the kingdom of heaven (“I was hungry and you gave me no food, I was thirsty and you gave me no drink. …”), I cannot understand how we who are well off can deport desperate undocumented people. They want only what the rest of us want. They work menial jobs and live paranoid lives 24-7-365, afraid of arrest.

Here in New Jersey, if the undocumented do not have a Social Security number, they are issued a separate number to serve the same purpose. But when it comes time in the distant future to collect their pension, they will not receive a dime of what they had had deducted from their paycheck every payday. And we call that justice?

The nationalist argues that the undocumented person’s right to life is subordinate to our nation’s right to secure borders. The courtroom judge whose job is to weigh the scales of justice, determining which is heavier, must rank life over territoriality. The patriot argues that while secure borders are a right, it yields to the more basic right of asylum seekers to admission. We who descend from immigrants, which means everyone who is not a native American, are logically the ones who should be besieging government to legislate for life, as we do in our campaign to outlaw abortion. Our very origins should move us.

Two other words often conflated are justice and charity. Justice is the more basic virtue, giving to all what is due to each. Charity is the higher one, giving out of love what is not due. The immigration crisis is a matter of justice, not charity, for Christians. It does not seek to charitably confer life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness on anyone. These are already theirs because our Creator had seen to it.