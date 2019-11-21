The return of the Jubilate Deo Chorale & Orchestra

Steven Ford leads members of the Jubilate Deo Chorale & Orchestra in practice at Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish in Gibbsboro. Ford is the composer of “We Worship,” a number that the JDC&O will sing at their Christmas show, “The Joy of Christmas.” The JDC&O, which has not performed for the past several years, is preparing to take the stage at the Kimmel Center’s Verizon Hall in Philadelphia on Friday, Dec. 13.

Back by popular demand, the Jubilate Deo Chorale & Orchestra will once again brings its expert voices, musicians, stories, drama and songs to audiences, on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Kimmel Center’s Verizon Hall in Philadelphia.

Msgr. Louis A. Marucci, executive director of the JDC&O, and Ford talk about the upcoming program.

For the past few months, the talented members of the voice chorus — numbering almost 200 and comprising choirs of the Diocese of Camden, Church of the Savior (Wayne, Pa.), and Eastern University — have been preparing to fill the concert hall with “The Joy of Christmas” and warm the hearts of attendees.

“This beautiful, spiritual experience will be pleasing to anyone who’s looking to keep Christ in Christmas,” says Mariann Gilbride, director of Development for the Diocese of Camden and part of the ensemble raising its voice in cheerful chorus.

The chorus also will include members from over a dozen parishes in the Diocese of Camden, singing festive and faithful selections such as “We Need a Little Christmas,” “We Three Kings” and “On Christmas Day in the Morning.”

As well, guest artist David Kim, concertmaster for the Philadelphia Orchestra, will lend his gifts alongside the chorale and orchestra for the evening.

In years past, the ensemble has entertained concertgoers at the Kimmel Center, and Carnegie Hall and Avery Fisher Hall (now David Geffen Hall) at Lincoln Center in New York. Now, it returns to Philadelphia for a reunion concert to prepare all hearts for the coming of the Savior.

“This brings us back to the Christmas message — God came into the world to save us,” Gilbride says.

Tickets are now available for the Jubilate Deo Chorale & Orchestra’s “The Joy of Christmas” by visiting www.kimmelcenter.org or calling 215-893-1999.