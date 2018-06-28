High School Senior Showcase 2018: Bishop Eustace Prep

Last in a nine-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Today: Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, Pennsauken

Anthony Berna

High School Activities: National Honor Society, Bowling, Tennis

Plans for the Fall: Villanova University, Philadelphia, as a Math Major

Favorite High School Memory: Winning the first South Jersey Sectionals title for Boys Bowling in school history. It was the culmination of four years of hard work and the product of our coach’s dedication all along the way.

Nicole Chin

High School Activities: Band, Robotics Team, Chess Club, Literary Club

Plans for the Fall: Washington and Lee University in Lexington, VA, with a dual major in Computer Science and Biochemical Engineering.

Advice for incoming freshmen: Have a goal, work hard and you will succeed.

Ryan Ferdinand

High School Activities: Robotics Team, National Honor Society, Tutoring

Plans for the Fall: Lehigh University

Favorite High School Memory: When the Bishop Eustace Robotics Team attended the 2017 FIRST Robotics World Championship held in St. Louis. The 2017 season was the first time our team had truly excelled in competition, ranking 8 out of 120 in the Mid-Atlantic district, and qualified for the Championship, which included teams from 35 countries. As a Mechanical Engineering Major, the many lessons in collaboration, design, time management, etc. will be invaluable in the years to come.

Veronica Lucian



High School Activities: Choir, Softball, Soccer, Literary Magazine, Life Teen

Plans for the Fall: United States Military Academy

Advice for incoming freshmen: Don’t get caught up in what you think high school is “supposed to be.” It is what you make of it. If you keep Jesus at the center, I promise things will turn out beyond what you can ever imagine. When it gets tough—and it will—turn to your faith. When things are going great—and they will be—turn to your faith. Always make sure that at the end of the day you can look in the mirror and recognize the person staring back at you.