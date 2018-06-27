High School Senior Showcase 2018: Camden Catholic
Eighth in a nine-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.
Previously: Gloucester Catholic; Holy Spirit; Our Lady of Mercy Academy; Paul VI; Saint Augustine Prep; Saint Joseph; Wildwood Catholic
Today: Camden Catholic, Cherry Hill
Dean Cahill
High School Activities: Football, Lacrosse, Student Government, Stage Crew
Plans for the Fall: Penn State University, on ROTC Scholarship
Someone who made a significant impact on his life: Mrs. Fireman, my Junior Year Physics teacher. The passion she had for the subject was very evident. She drove me to really try and discover what passion I could pursue in my future that would fulfill my dreams in life.
Theresa Gardner
High School Activities: Spring Musical, Fall Play, Soccer, Cross Country
Plans for the Fall: Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.
Advice for incoming freshmen: Keep an open mind. Dare to venture outside of your social circle and trust in God.
Anthony Nguyen
High School Activities: Olympic weightlifting, working at Auntie Anne’s.
Plans for the Fall: Cornell University
Favorite High School Memory: Just the regular days of high school, chatting and joking with friends about various topics.
Melissa Rodriguez
High School Activities: Cross Country, Track, Lacrosse, National Honor Society
Plans for the Fall: Villanova University
What she most appreciates about Catholic school: I appreciate the sense of community and the positive impact that service has on the lives of others and our own.