High School Senior Showcase 2018: Camden Catholic

Eighth in a nine-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Previously: Gloucester Catholic; Holy Spirit; Our Lady of Mercy Academy; Paul VI; Saint Augustine Prep; Saint Joseph; Wildwood Catholic

Today: Camden Catholic, Cherry Hill

Dean Cahill

High School Activities: Football, Lacrosse, Student Government, Stage Crew

Plans for the Fall: Penn State University, on ROTC Scholarship

Someone who made a significant impact on his life: Mrs. Fireman, my Junior Year Physics teacher. The passion she had for the subject was very evident. She drove me to really try and discover what passion I could pursue in my future that would fulfill my dreams in life.

Theresa Gardner

High School Activities: Spring Musical, Fall Play, Soccer, Cross Country

Plans for the Fall: Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.

Advice for incoming freshmen: Keep an open mind. Dare to venture outside of your social circle and trust in God.

Anthony Nguyen

High School Activities: Olympic weightlifting, working at Auntie Anne’s.

Plans for the Fall: Cornell University

Favorite High School Memory: Just the regular days of high school, chatting and joking with friends about various topics.

Melissa Rodriguez



High School Activities: Cross Country, Track, Lacrosse, National Honor Society

Plans for the Fall: Villanova University

What she most appreciates about Catholic school: I appreciate the sense of community and the positive impact that service has on the lives of others and our own.