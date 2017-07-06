The Decree of Saint Anthony of Padua Parish, Camden into Saint Joseph Pro-Cathedral Parish, Camden

The Decree of Saint Anthony of Padua Parish, Camden into Saint Joseph Pro-Cathedral Parish, Camden
, July 6, 2017

Decree1-WEB

Categories: Latest News

About Author

Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan

Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan

Related Articles

A vocation is a gift of divine mercy

A vocation is a gift of divine mercy

For youth, days of community, service and prayer

For youth, days of community, service and prayer

Spiritual Formation Day May 20 in Blackwood

Spiritual Formation Day May 20 in Blackwood

Bishop celebrates Mass for long-married couples

Bishop celebrates Mass for long-married couples

Diocesan director participates in Rome conference

Diocesan director participates in Rome conference

The Bishop’s Schedule

The Bishop’s Schedule

Churches join in promoting Autism Awareness Month

Churches join in promoting Autism Awareness Month

Wheelchairs wanted

Wheelchairs wanted