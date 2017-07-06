The Decree of the Merger of Saint Joseph Parish, South Camden into the Parish of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden

The Decree of the Merger of Saint Joseph Parish, South Camden into the Parish of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden
, July 6, 2017

Decree2-WEB

Categories: Latest News

About Author

Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan

Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan

Related Articles

Lent in the Jubilee of Mercy

Lent in the Jubilee of Mercy

Our Lady of Providence

Our Lady of Providence

Riding on the Kentucky Train

Riding on the Kentucky Train

Local Catholics earn papal honors

Local Catholics earn papal honors

A moment of truth inspires music of praise

A moment of truth inspires music of praise

Bishop reorganizes deaneries of the diocese

Bishop reorganizes deaneries of the diocese

DECREE – For Publication to Each and Everyone

DECREE – For Publication to Each and Everyone

Oblate and Franciscan to give joint presentation

Oblate and Franciscan to give joint presentation