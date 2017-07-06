The Decree of the Merger of Saint Josephine Bakhita Parish, Camden into Sacred Heart Parish, Camden

The Decree of the Merger of Saint Josephine Bakhita Parish, Camden into Sacred Heart Parish, Camden
, July 6, 2017

Decree3-WEB

Categories: Latest News

About Author

Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan

Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan

Related Articles

Picking Popes: Special event with leading papal historian

Picking Popes: Special event with leading papal historian

Local Catholic Charities staff in Colorado to assist flood victims

Local Catholic Charities staff in Colorado to assist flood victims

Peace activist visits Camden

Peace activist visits Camden

Sister Marie Cecilia Schiffer, former teacher, dies

Sister Marie Cecilia Schiffer, former teacher, dies

Recourse Against Administrative Decrees

Recourse Against Administrative Decrees

Bishop Galante re-dedicates St. Mary’s building

Bishop Galante re-dedicates St. Mary’s building

Wheelchairs wanted

Wheelchairs wanted

Vacation Bible School in the Diocese of Camden

Vacation Bible School in the Diocese of Camden