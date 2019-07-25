High School Senior Showcase 2019- Saint Augustine Prep





Sixth in an eight-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Today: Saint Augustine Prep, Richland

Previous: Camden Catholic; Gloucester Catholic; Holy Spirit; Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Paul VI

Adebayo Adelekan

High School Activities: Student Leadership Team, Law Society

Plans for the Fall: Swarthmore College, Swarthmore, PA

Someone who made an impact on his life: Mrs. McHugh, the school’s Chemistry and Economics teacher, is the living representation of what it means to live a life of perseverance and passion. She has been one of the main influencers of my life because of her wisdom and experiences. Every day she would incorporate her experiences during the course of class to give us guidance about subjects outside the classroom. After class she would advise me about how I must always stay ambitious and passionate.

Mitch McEntee



High School Activities: Lacrosse, Surfing, Volunteering at the Vineland Veterans Home and the VFW of Ocean City

Plans for the Fall: United States Military Academy, West Point, NY

Favorite high school memory: My trip to Italy in the fall of 2017. During that trip thirty classmates and I were able to learn about the Catholic history that is deeply rooted throughout Italy and especially Rome.

Francesco Pinque

High School Activities: Campus Ministry, Student Government, National Honor Society

Plans for the Fall: Franciscan University of Steubenville, Steubenville, OH

Someone who made an impact on his life: Mrs. Asselta, the head of the English Department and AP Literature teacher, saw potential in me that I did not see myself. … I followed Mrs. Asselta’s advice… and realized how much of an impact it made on my life; because of her involvement in my academic career, I developed a work ethic that I would have otherwise lacked, which in turn allowed me to challenge myself by filling my Junior and Senior year schedules with AP and Honors courses… I am ready to take the work ethic she instilled within me into college and beyond.

Antonio Talotta

High School Activities: Student Government, Ministry Team, Ambassadors Club

Plans for the Fall: Villanova University, Villanova, PA

Advice for incoming freshmen: My biggest piece of advice to an incoming freshman is to seize every opportunity presented to you. Some of my richest high school experiences, that truly changed me as a person, came from stepping out of my comfort zone. I would recommend to an incoming freshman to try all the things that you could never see yourself doing, things that you may not yet like or be good at, and those will be some of the most rewarding experiences you will have.