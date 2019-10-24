Camden Diocese Catholic Renewal Weekend

Joyful and on fire with their faith, Catholics gathered in Wildwood Oct. 11-13 for a Renewal Weekend at the Convention Center. Through the three days’ speakers, prayerful liturgies and spirited music, believers found healing refreshment through the promptings of the Holy Spirit, and went home empowered to renew the Church of South Jersey.

In a letter of welcome to participants, Bishop Dennis Sullivan reminded them of the importance of Mary. “Mary is our model for she listened to the word of the angel, embraced the Word of God and bore the Saviour of the world. May your weekend here help you do the same: to listen to the Spirit, to embrace the Word of God and so manifest Jesus to the world.”

Father James Blount, a priest of the Society of Our Lady of the Trinity, celebrates the Eucharistic liturgy.

Colleen McCully, chairwoman of the Renewal, gives witness.

bilingual recording artist Ricky Vazquez energizes the crowd.