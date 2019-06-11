Knights of Columbus Partners with LARC School

Eric Nordberg Grand Knight of Holy Child Council shown above with Past Grand Knight John Cinousis, deliver a donation check for $5000 to the Larc School. Larc School is a private non‐profit Approved Private Special Education School in Bellmawr, NJ, serving students with a wide range of moderate to severe disabilities. Larc offers effective special education programs and therapies for students ages 3 to 21. Grand Knight Eric Nordberg stated “after visiting this facility and seeing what the teachers and therapists do for the students and their families, how could you not be inspired to help!” The council joined with Larc School Principal Michele McCloskey and held a Beef and Beer fundraiser to support the needs of the school. The Fundraiser was held at the Holy Child Council home in Hilltop New Jersey and with the support of the Larc School families and help from The Holy Child Parish Men’s Club the Council was able to present the check to the school. The fundraiser was nicely attended by over seventy five patrons. For more information on the Larc School visit www.larcschool.org. For more information on Holy Child Council or Hall Rentals visit www.holychild3532.org