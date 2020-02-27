Msgr. John Henry Casey, pastor of four parishes

Msgr. John Henry Casey, 88, pastor and chaplain in South Jersey, died Jan. 29.

Born in Philadelphia on Jan. 7, 1932, Msgr. Casey was a graduate of Saint Rose of Lima School, Haddon Heights, and Camden Catholic High School before entering Saint Bonaventure University and Christ the King Seminary in New York to study for the priesthood.

He was ordained on June 15, 1957, in Camden by Bishop Justin J. McCarthy, and his first assignment was as parochial vicar at Saint Lawrence Parish, Laurel Springs, where he served from 1957-61.

Msgr. Casey served as parochial vicar at Saint Joseph, East Camden, 1961-67, and Saint Cecilia, Pennsauken, 1967-69.

As pastor, he ministered to the faithful at Saint Monica, Atlantic City, 1969-77; Saint Mary, Salem, 1979-88; Saint Cecilia, Pennsauken, 1988-95; and Saint Vincent Pallotti, Haddon Township, 1995-2002), after which he retired.

Msgr. Casey also served as administrator of Saint Mary Parish in Cherry Hill from 1977-79,

He ministered as chaplain to various institutions, including Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden; the Camden Council of Catholic Nurses; Saint Mary Nursing Home, Cherry Hill; and Vianney Villa, Cherry Hill.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated for Msgr. Casey at Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Saint Vincent Pallotti Church, Haddon Township, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.