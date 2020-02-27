Msgr. Timothy Ryan, retired pastor, dies

Msgr. Timothy Ryan, 88, retired priest of Camden, died on Feb. 22. For over 60 years, Msgr. Ryan served the people of South Jersey.

Born in Killarney, Ireland on Feb. 7, 1932, he graduated from Saint Brendan’s Seminary in Killarney, Ireland, and later from Saint Peter’s College in Wexford, Ireland.

He was ordained a priest on June 2, 1957, in Ireland, and his first assignment was as parochial vicar at Saint Ann, Wildwood, where he served from 1957-64.

He was next assigned to Saint James, Penns Grove, where he served from 1964-67. Msgr. Ryan then became pastor of Corpus Christi, Carneys Point, from 1969-73.

As founding pastor of Turnersville’s Saints Peter and Paul Parish, he served the community there from 1973-81.

Other pastorships included Saint Mary, Williamstown, 1981-92, and Our Lady Star of the Sea, Cape May (1992-2004), after which he retired.

Msgr. Ryan resided most recently at Saint Mary’s Residence for retired priests in Cherry Hill.

His other assignments in the Diocese of Camden include working in the Office of the Tribunal, and serving as chairman of the Diocesan Ecumenical Commission.

A viewing for Msgr. Ryan will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10-11:45 a.m. in Saint John of God Church, Parish of Saint John Neumann, North Cape May, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon. Interment will follow in Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Cape May.

Msgr. Ryan held a special devotion to Mary and to the Divine Mercy. He loved Irish music and playing the accordion. He also enjoyed gardening and was a passionate fan of Irish football.