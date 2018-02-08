Catholic Schools Week: Ending on a high note

Catholic Schools Week 2018 ended as it began, with celebrations, academic competitions, assemblies, meals, service projects and liturgies.

“Our schools put a lot of effort into Catholic Schools Week,” said schools superintendent Mary Boyle. “But in reality, that effort goes on all year long. Catholic Schools Week is a way to identify with schools across the country, knowing we share the same commitment to spiritual and academic growth.”

At Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Atlantic City, Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal made the same observation when they talked with students about vocations. The sisters had just returned from a school in Florida, where the most significant difference was the temperature.

“They were celebrating just like you,” said one of the sisters. “We felt right at home.”

At the State House in Trenton on Feb. 1, students, administrators, parents and Catholic school advocates from all five New Jersey dioceses gathered to share the rich heritage of Catholic schools. Posters made by elementary school students lined the hallways, while student-produced videos demonstrated the creative talents of Catholic high school students. “Why I Love My Catholic School” was the theme for the posters and videos.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase our students and help lawmakers understand the value of Catholic schools. We need lawmakers’ support to maximize whatever state funds are available to support our students.” said Sister Rose DiFluri, assistant superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Camden.

Currently, limited state funds are available for transportation, school nurses, technology, security and textbooks.

It’s safe to say Catholic Schools Week 2018 ended on an unprecedented high note, with the Eagles clinching the Super Bowl. That might be a tough act to follow next February, but it won’t stop South Jersey Catholic Schools from shining during Catholic Schools Week, or any week, in the year ahead.