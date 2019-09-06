A Todos Nuestros Hermanos

La Penitenciaria Apostólica ha otorgado al Movimiento Juan XXIII este 2019 un año Santo Jubilar. Es por eso que estas Invitado a La Misa Solemne a llevarse a cabo el domingo, 15 de septiembre de 2019 a las 3 p.m. en la inglesia de San José Pro-Catedral en Camden. !Están todos Invitados! !Los esperamos!

Inglesia San Jose Pro-Catedral, 2907 Federal St., Camden, NJ 08105. Movimiento Juan XXIII Diócesis de Camden, NJ.

