Knights of Columbus Council 1910 Second In Nation In Membership Quota

Bridgeton, NJ – Liberty Council 1910 celebrated its 100th anniversary in July 2018 with a bold plan for membership, setting a goal of 24 members in one year. That may have seemed unrealistic at the time considering membership had been lagging the previous three years. But Liberty Council 1910 not only reached its goal, it smashed it. Liberty Council has 30 new members since last July, putting 1910 second in the nation over their membership quota set by Supreme. "I am tickled pink," said Father Matthew Weber, the pastor at Parish of the Holy Cross who is also a Knight. "I am almost speechless over how this has turned out. It's taken off far beyond my expectations, and I think that is wonderful." Father Matthew thinks the reasons for the explosion in membership is due to the men of 1910 reaching out to other prospective members, promoting 1910 through the church bulletin and social media, increasing activities involving 1910 and collaborating with other groups at Holy Cross to achieve goals and serve the parish community. For example, 1910 collaborated with the Altar-Rosary Society on a diaper and baby wipe drive for new mothers at Good Counsel Homes – collecting 2,701 diapers and 800 baby wipes – and with the Catholic War Vets for a successful blood drive. "I think a parish is healthier when groups work together instead of being parallel," Father Matthew said. "I think it creates a mentality that we are all in this together. It fosters unity and a chance to get to know one another. To build bridges within the parish." Also helping promote interest is Father Matthew's idea of designating the hall of one of Holy Cross's churches – Saint Michael's in Cedarville – as 1910's permanent headquarters. The men of 1910 have put their stamp on it by hanging the original charter, photos and the 1910 banner on the wall. The members have also painted, cleaned and waxed the floor, and devoted a wall to remembering the unborn lost to abortion with white crosses on a black background. Liberty Council 1910 adopted the slogan that was discussed at a Grand Knights training in June by the state's membership chairman: "Nothing Changes if Nothing Changes." Things have certainly changed for the better for Liberty Council 1910.