Council 3512 Honors Brothers with 125 years of combined service

Knights of Columbus Council 3512 recently honored 3 brothers with Lifetime Achievement Awards for 125 combined years of service. Bob Maronski joined the Council in 1961, Al Munda joined in 1983, and Larry in 1987. All three have held nearly Office, are still active in their Parishes and still make every Council event. Their wisdom and experience serve as role models to everyone. They bring great credit upon themselves, their Parishes and the Knights of Columbus.

About Immaculate Conception Council 3512 Immaculate Conception Council 3512, chartered on May 6, 1952 embodies the Knights of Columbus principles of Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism. Meetings are held on the first and third Mondays of each month in the Rectory basement of Mary, Queen of all Saints, Camden Ave., Pennsauken, NJ.

About the Knights of Columbus The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. Founded by Rev. Michael J. McGivney in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1882, it has developed into a fraternal society dedicated to charitable services and promoting Catholicism. There are over 1.9 million members around the world. http://www.kofc.org