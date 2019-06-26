Watch the First Diocesan Soccer Cup Video

What a day of outstanding fútbol at the inaugural Diocese of Camden Soccer Cup at Saint Augustine Preparatory School in Richland on June 15. So happy to report that 8 men’s teams and 3 women’s teams competed for championship trophies. 
Congratulations to Our Lady of Hope Parish’s Iglesia San Jude men’s team and Las Misioneras women’s team from several parishes in the diocese for proving victorious at the end of the day long event!

