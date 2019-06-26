Knights of Columbus Sunset Cruise

By
Carmela Malerba
-
0
65

Knights of Columbus #3451 Sunset Cruise of Atlantic City’s Back Bays and Intercoastal Waterways, Wednesday July 31:  7:30 p.m. departure from Historic Gardner’s Basin on the “Cruisin 1.”  Tickets are $30/pp or two for $55. Cash bar (no byob) includes Hoagie Trays from Primo’s, and other snacks. Will return 9:45 p.m. Limited seating. For information call Jim Armstrong, 267-566-0634 or Gregg Mason, 609-742-8897.

