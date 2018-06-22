High School Senior Showcase 2018: Our Lady of Mercy Academy

High School Senior Showcase 2018: Our Lady of Mercy Academy
, June 22, 2018

 

Fifth in a nine-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Previously: Paul VISaint Augustine Prep; Saint Joseph; Wildwood Catholic  

Today: Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Newfield

 

 

Morgan Lee Hagerty

High School Activities: Student Government, Softball, Volleyball

Plans for the Fall: Widener University

Advice for incoming freshmen:  Always stay true to your self, and in doing so, you will create your own path.

 

 

 

 

 

Allyson McCormick

High School Activities: Soccer, Lacrosse, Interact Club

Plans for the Fall: Seton Hall University

What she appreciates most about Catholic school: Attending a Catholic school has taught me to look to God in everything I do and to trust in his plan for me.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Categories: Catholic School News

About Author

Peter G. Sánchez

Peter G. Sánchez

Related Articles

Latinos y escuelas Católicas en la diócesis

Latinos y escuelas Católicas en la diócesis

Cookies to Computers

Cookies to Computers

9/11 service at St. Joseph, Hammonton

9/11 service at St. Joseph, Hammonton

CamdeNerdz compete in LEGO competition

CamdeNerdz compete in LEGO competition

Student in cooking competition still wearing his apron

Student in cooking competition still wearing his apron

Phanatic Phun

Phanatic Phun

Paul VI High School Class of 2011

Paul VI High School Class of 2011

Service is fundamental to Catholic education

Service is fundamental to Catholic education