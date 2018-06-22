High School Senior Showcase 2018: Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Fifth in a nine-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.
Previously: Paul VI; Saint Augustine Prep; Saint Joseph; Wildwood Catholic
Today: Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Newfield
Morgan Lee Hagerty
High School Activities: Student Government, Softball, Volleyball
Plans for the Fall: Widener University
Advice for incoming freshmen: Always stay true to your self, and in doing so, you will create your own path.
Allyson McCormick
High School Activities: Soccer, Lacrosse, Interact Club
Plans for the Fall: Seton Hall University
What she appreciates most about Catholic school: Attending a Catholic school has taught me to look to God in everything I do and to trust in his plan for me.
