High School Senior Showcase 2018: Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Fifth in a nine-part series celebrating recent graduates from Catholic high schools across South Jersey.

Previously: Paul VI; Saint Augustine Prep; Saint Joseph; Wildwood Catholic

Today: Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Newfield

Morgan Lee Hagerty

High School Activities: Student Government, Softball, Volleyball

Plans for the Fall: Widener University

Advice for incoming freshmen: Always stay true to your self, and in doing so, you will create your own path.

Allyson McCormick

High School Activities: Soccer, Lacrosse, Interact Club

Plans for the Fall: Seton Hall University

What she appreciates most about Catholic school: Attending a Catholic school has taught me to look to God in everything I do and to trust in his plan for me.